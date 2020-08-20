Overview

Dr. Rama Devabhaktuni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Devabhaktuni works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care-7345 Watson Suite 203 in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.