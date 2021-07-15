Dr. Ramakanth Vemuluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramakanth Vemuluri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
River Region Psychiatry LLC7085 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 270-5502
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is very prompt but busy. Sometimes I will ask him to slow down & just listen for a minute to what I have to say. If I have an issue that I need to discuss with him, I get my 10 min regardless of his scheduling issues. But he keeps me straight & taking meds I need & encourages me to keep up with my counselor. Between him & Brady @ Gardenia Cove I almost normal
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922208222
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Vemuluri has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
