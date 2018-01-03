Dr. Bandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishna Bandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramakrishna Bandi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Bandi works at
Locations
Ramakrishna Bandi, MD275 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 923-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bandi has been sympathetic and encouraging with my infection and the complications that went with it. He respects my wishes to go the treatment routes I choose while letting me know I have other options. His pleasant and friendly demeanor is a bonus in this day and age of being a number.
About Dr. Ramakrishna Bandi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- St Thomas Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandi works at
Dr. Bandi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.