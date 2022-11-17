Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakilam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Chakilam works at
Locations
Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD1711 W Wheeler Ave Ste 3, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Directions (361) 268-3141
Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 202, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 268-3139
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Staff friendly. Nice office. He has been my pulmonologist for four years. I am alive today because of his care. Also, has sleep study service. Thank you Doctor Chakilam
About Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Chakilam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakilam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakilam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakilam works at
Dr. Chakilam has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Thoracentesis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakilam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakilam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakilam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakilam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakilam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.