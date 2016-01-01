Dr. Gollamudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishna Gollamudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramakrishna Gollamudi, MD
Dr. Ramakrishna Gollamudi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gollamudi's Office Locations
- 1 2611 Wayne Ave Ste 61, Dayton, OH 45420 Directions (937) 228-0579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gollamudi?
About Dr. Ramakrishna Gollamudi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952388894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gollamudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gollamudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollamudi has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gollamudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollamudi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollamudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.