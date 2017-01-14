Dr. Ramakrishna Kanuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna Kanuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramakrishna Kanuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Anesthesia Associates of Hernando LLC12190 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-1206
Hernando Endoscopy & Surgery Center12180 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-4999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Kanuri to be caring yet concise. He performed a colonoscopy on me without any discomfort. Most patients opt for light sedation. However, I choose not to be sedated and found his procedure very comfortable. I had a polyp removed without any pain.
About Dr. Ramakrishna Kanuri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487615712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanuri has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanuri speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.