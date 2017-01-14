Overview

Dr. Ramakrishna Kanuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kanuri works at Hernando Gastroenterolgy Assocs in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.