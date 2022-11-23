Overview

Dr. Ramakrishnan Ranganath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Ranganath works at Covenant Cardiology Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.