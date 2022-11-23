See All Cardiologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Ramakrishnan Ranganath, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (92)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ramakrishnan Ranganath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.

Dr. Ranganath works at Covenant Cardiology Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ranganath
    3514 21st St # 2, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-1801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Ranganath and his team gave me a second chance at life. Only 10% of heart attack victims survive the "widow maker", and thanks to the staff at Covenant and Dr. Ranganath, I pulled through. Forever thankful for him and his staff!
    Ernesto Mariscal — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ramakrishnan Ranganath, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1225213028
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Residency
    • Franklin Square hospital Center
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramakrishnan Ranganath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranganath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranganath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranganath works at Covenant Cardiology Associates in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ranganath’s profile.

    Dr. Ranganath has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranganath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranganath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranganath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranganath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranganath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

