Dr. Ramal Weragoda, MD
Dr. Ramal Weragoda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Heart - Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (470) 639-6250
Northside Heart - Atlanta5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Dr Weragoda is a truly skillful and caring Physician. He successfully repaired my Atrial Fib and I am now back to running and working without Atrial Fib episodes. Thank you Dr Weragoda!!!
About Dr. Ramal Weragoda, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Weragoda has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weragoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
