Dr. Ramala Sharif, MD
Dr. Ramala Sharif, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Crabapple Medical Center282 Rucker Rd Ste 140, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (404) 836-0136Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great experience with older patients 60+. Background and knowledge is impressive.
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1346561677
- Emory University
- Columbus Regional Medical Center
- King Edward Med Coll
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Sharif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharif speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.