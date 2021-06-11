Dr. Ramalakshmi Yerramilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerramilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramalakshmi Yerramilli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Livingstone Pediatrics345 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9239
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Yeramilli literally treated me from birth until I was too opd to go to her. She treated my kids as well. I loveeee her!!!!
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1275546160
Dr. Yerramilli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yerramilli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yerramilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yerramilli speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerramilli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerramilli.
