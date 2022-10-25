Dr. Ramalinga Kedika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramalinga Kedika, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramalinga Kedika, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Mch Procare Gastroenterology540 W 5th St Ste 300, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a gallbladder issue and he described my options and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Ramalinga Kedika, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedika has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kedika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedika has seen patients for Nausea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.