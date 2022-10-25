Overview

Dr. Ramalinga Kedika, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Kedika works at Medical Center Hosp Prof Care in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.