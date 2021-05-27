Overview of Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD

Dr. Ramamohana Kancherla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Kancherla works at Hudson Valley Hematology & Oncology in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.