Dr. Ramamrinalini Nalla, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ramamrinalini Nalla, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Legacy Dental Care of Plano5800 Legacy Dr Ste C8, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 819-4834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Nalla and her team are the best in DFW. I always leave the dentist office feeling clean and happy. Dr.Nalla and her team make me feel comfortable and happy. Highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Ramamrinalini Nalla, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1801010376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalla speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
