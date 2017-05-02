Dr. Raman Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Chopra, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Chopra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Janak Chopra MD Inc12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 404, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 638-0232
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chopra is our daughter pediatrician and has been for several years. She has been a great source of support for our daughters health care. She is very loving and caring of our daughters needs. Our family is pleased to have her as our daughters doctor.
About Dr. Raman Chopra, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1093816738
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Pediatrics
