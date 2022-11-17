Dr. Raman Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Khanna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bend, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll and is affiliated with Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Dr. Khanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pleasant Valley Health Center3200 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (414) 377-5812
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
He's an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Raman Khanna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083645410
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.