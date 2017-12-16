Dr. Raman Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Raman Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College Punjabi University Patiala Punjab India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 137 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 264-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best.
About Dr. Raman Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104845411
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- Gov'T Med College Punjabi University Patiala Punjab India
