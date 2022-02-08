Dr. Raman Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raman Malhotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Raman Malhotra, MD
Dr. Raman Malhotra, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
1
Wash Univ Sleep Medicine Center1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 362-4342
2
Washington Univ.4901 FOREST PARK AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-9100
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Dr. Malhotra was knowledgeable, thorough, kind, and helpful. He was so responsive and really went above and beyond every step of the way to help me. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Raman Malhotra, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1215018452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
