Dr. Raman Menon, MD
Dr. Raman Menon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dynacare Northwest Inc18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (206) 386-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Stevens Hospital Stevens Memorial Hospital21601 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 640-4150
Puget Sound Cancer Centers21605 76th Ave W Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 386-6600
Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care1101 Madison St Ste 510, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6600
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Menon was amazing. I was facing a sudden, very serious and traumatic situation and required emergency surgery. He communicated very well and laid out the plan very clearly. His bedside manner was very comforting. The aftercare was equally as good. He and his team literally saved my life. I am forever grateful.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.