Dr. Raman Menon, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raman Menon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Menon works at Dynacare Northwest Inc in Redmond, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dynacare Northwest Inc
    18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stevens Hospital Stevens Memorial Hospital
    21601 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 640-4150
  3. 3
    Puget Sound Cancer Centers
    21605 76th Ave W Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6600
  4. 4
    Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care
    1101 Madison St Ste 510, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr. Menon was amazing. I was facing a sudden, very serious and traumatic situation and required emergency surgery. He communicated very well and laid out the plan very clearly. His bedside manner was very comforting. The aftercare was equally as good. He and his team literally saved my life. I am forever grateful.
    Heidi — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Raman Menon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730378092
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

