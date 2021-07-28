Overview

Dr. Raman Menon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Menon works at Dynacare Northwest Inc in Redmond, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.