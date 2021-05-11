Overview

Dr. Raman Poola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Poola works at Choice Health Care Associates in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.