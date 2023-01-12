See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Raman Sankar, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raman Sankar, MD

Dr. Raman Sankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital Of L A|Ucla Med Center

Dr. Sankar works at Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Sankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Pediatrics
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7273
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Pediatric Specialty Care
    1260 15th St Ste 1024, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 287-5580

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ImPACT Testing

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 12, 2023
Saved my child's life. Amazing doctor and gives his voice and medical life to the world.
— Jan 12, 2023
Photo: Dr. Raman Sankar, MD
About Dr. Raman Sankar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376629063
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Hospital Of L A|Ucla Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raman Sankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Sankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

