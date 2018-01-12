Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman Sood, MD
Overview of Dr. Raman Sood, MD
Dr. Raman Sood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood's Office Locations
Balance Health and Wellness LLC722 S MAIN ST, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 420-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I attribute Meadowood behavioral health system for property diagnosing my bipolar disorder over 20 years ago. I attribute my follow-up care and coping skills for continued success in life to Dr. Sood. This physician who truly cared about my wellness, along with my pastor at the time, likely saved my life. Dr. Sood's caring approach to listening and developing a plan of care through medicine and therapy are the reason I am happy and successful today. I thank God for his direction.
About Dr. Raman Sood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053337949
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
