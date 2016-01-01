Dr. Ramana Kalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramana Kalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramana Kalli, MD
Dr. Ramana Kalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their residency with Jersey City Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt St Lukes D
Dr. Kalli works at
Dr. Kalli's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiopulmonary Associates113 Fairview Park Dr Ste B, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3253
-
2
Cardiopulmonary Associates770 Pine St Ste 310, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalli?
About Dr. Ramana Kalli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700951308
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt St Lukes D
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalli works at
Dr. Kalli has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.