Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD
Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Moorthy works at
Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations
Eye Center of Richmond1900 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (317) 571-1501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Avruc10585 N Meridian St Ste 340, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 571-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind funny, and smart. He has saved my vision. I love this doctor. I drive over 2 hours to see him and it's worth it.
About Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1902800493
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Usc Doheny Eye Institute
- Ind University Hospital
- IU Health University
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
