Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD

Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Moorthy works at Eye Center of Richmond in Richmond, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Richmond
    1900 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 571-1501
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Avruc
    10585 N Meridian St Ste 340, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 571-1501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2023
    He is kind funny, and smart. He has saved my vision. I love this doctor. I drive over 2 hours to see him and it's worth it.
    Tammy — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1902800493
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Usc Doheny Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Ind University Hospital
    Internship
    • IU Health University
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramana Moorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moorthy has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

