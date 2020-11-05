Dr. Ramana Surya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramana Surya, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramana Surya, DO
Dr. Ramana Surya, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Sweeny Community Hospital.
Dr. Surya's Office Locations
Mind Path Health24534 Kingsland Blvd Ste 410, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 913-1645
Behavioral Health Center of Katy21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 321-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Sweeny Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Surya is a fabulous doctor!! He uses medicine conservatively. He is a very good listener and problem solver and I have never felt rushed in over 5 years. His office staff is so sweet and efficient.
About Dr. Ramana Surya, DO
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- Baylor Coll Med
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
