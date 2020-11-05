Overview of Dr. Ramana Surya, DO

Dr. Ramana Surya, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Sweeny Community Hospital.



Dr. Surya works at Mind Path Health in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.