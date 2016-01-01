Overview of Dr. Ramanababu Paladugu, MD

Dr. Ramanababu Paladugu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Paladugu works at veriMED Health Group in Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.