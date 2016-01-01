Overview

Dr. Ramanand Dandillaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dandillaya works at RAMANAND C DANDILLAYA, M.D., PC in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.