Dr. Ramanarao Mettu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramanarao Mettu, MD
Dr. Ramanarao Mettu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu's Office Locations
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-6409
- 2 432 PO Box, Pikeville, KY 41502 Directions (606) 218-6409
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramanarao Mettu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1679568281
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mettu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mettu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mettu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mettu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mettu.
