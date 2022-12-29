Overview of Dr. Ramanath Bhandari, MD

Dr. Ramanath Bhandari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Bhandari works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.