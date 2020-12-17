Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haricharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD
Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Haricharan works at
Dr. Haricharan's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC Pediatric Surgery830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 403, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (205) 934-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haricharan?
My baby had surgery on her intestines 2 days after birth and I have to say he’s the best I have ever had. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ramanath Haricharan, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1396950598
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Eastern Ontario
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haricharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haricharan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haricharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haricharan works at
Dr. Haricharan speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haricharan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haricharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haricharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haricharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.