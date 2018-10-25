Dr. Ramandeep Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramandeep Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramandeep Brar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Brar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brar?
dr. Brar is fantastic. She knows her stuff and she takes her time with you and truly listens to what you have to say before offering guidance or an opinion.
About Dr. Ramandeep Brar, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821165549
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.