Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD
Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulai's Office Locations
- 1 22505 Landmark Ct Ste 210B, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (571) 612-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dulai was kind and made a personal connection with me before going into logistics. She was extremely patient as I was going through my concerns/questions, and I never felt judged when answering questions.
About Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629046495
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
Dr. Dulai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulai has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulai.
