Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD

Dr. Ramandeep Dulai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.