Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, MD
Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni's Office Locations
Neurology Associates of Westchester Pllc19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2850, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-9018
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sahni was able to cut through the fog of symptoms. While other doctors kept arguing on what to label my wife's condition (and no real diagnosis or treatment), she made a decisive action based on her medical experience to come up with multiple suggestions for possible treatments. After almost two weeks in the hospital, my wife is finally home. I have a master degrees in immunology and cell biology, and I think she is one of the smartest people I have talked to.
About Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689625055
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
