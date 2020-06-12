Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD

Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Topiwala Natioanl Medical College, India and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Sidhu works at VIVAA PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Everett, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.