Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD
Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Topiwala Natioanl Medical College, India and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations
Vivaa Pllc1900 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 250-9999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Vivaa1823 37th St Ste A, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 250-9999
Vivaa Pllc875 140th Ave NE Ste 205, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 250-9999
Vivaa Pllc1301 4th Ave NW Ste 302, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 250-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidhu?
I had a serious condition with aneurysms in my aorta at bifurcation, right iliac and left iliac. Dr Sidhu was able to convince the hospital to allow surgery during the virus shutdown. He placed three stents in a minimally intrusive manner by going through a vein in my groin. The surgery was successful with a short recovery time. Dr. Sidhu was very thorough in his explanation of the problem, surgery and in his follow-up exams.
About Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Russian
- 1083879340
Education & Certifications
- The Toledo Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic
- Topiwala Natioanl Medical College, India
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.