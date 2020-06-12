See All General Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD

Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Topiwala Natioanl Medical College, India and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Sidhu works at VIVAA PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Everett, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations

    Vivaa Pllc
    1900 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 250-9999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Vivaa
    1823 37th St Ste A, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 250-9999
    Vivaa Pllc
    875 140th Ave NE Ste 205, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 250-9999
    Vivaa Pllc
    1301 4th Ave NW Ste 302, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 250-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2020
    I had a serious condition with aneurysms in my aorta at bifurcation, right iliac and left iliac. Dr Sidhu was able to convince the hospital to allow surgery during the virus shutdown. He placed three stents in a minimally intrusive manner by going through a vein in my groin. The surgery was successful with a short recovery time. Dr. Sidhu was very thorough in his explanation of the problem, surgery and in his follow-up exams.
    A. Stefan — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Russian
    • 1083879340
    Education & Certifications

    • The Toledo Hosp
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Topiwala Natioanl Medical College, India
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Russian.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

