Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD
Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Bagga works at
Dr. Bagga's Office Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2115
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagga?
I can’t even tell you what a blessing Dr Bagga is. He is caring and loving. One time I said doc you have to stop and smell the roses and he said to me my patients are my roses love this man
About Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932106739
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagga works at
Dr. Bagga has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bagga speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.