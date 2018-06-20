Overview of Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD

Dr. Ramanjit Bagga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bagga works at Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.