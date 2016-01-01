Overview

Dr. Ramanna Merla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Merla works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.