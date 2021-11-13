See All Pediatricians in Millstone Township, NJ
Dr. Ramarao Gajula, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (15)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramarao Gajula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Millstone Township, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    494 Monmouth Rd Unit 4, Millstone Township, NJ 08510 (609) 208-0570
  2. 2
    28 Throckmorton Ln Ste D, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 (732) 679-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Diabetes Counseling
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Influenza (Flu)

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr.G is amazing! My daughter has been going to him since birth and she is now 14. She loves him. He always explains everything. Bedside manor is top notch. The office staff is wonderful and accommodating.
    Tiffany G. — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Ramarao Gajula, MD

    Pediatrics
    44 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1801843297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
