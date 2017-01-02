Overview

Dr. Ramarao Lankipalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Lankipalli works at Collin County Cardiology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.