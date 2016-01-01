Overview of Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD

Dr. Ramasamy Bakthavatsalam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Bakthavatsalam works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.