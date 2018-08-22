Dr. Seralathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramasamy Seralathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramasamy Seralathan, MD
Dr. Ramasamy Seralathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Seralathan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seralathan's Office Locations
-
1
Seralathan Ram MD Office560 W Putnam Ave Ste 8, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-2000
-
2
San Joaquin Imaging1107 W Poplar Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7242
-
3
Sierra View Medical Center465 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seralathan?
Very professional well Manners well spoken always on time clear picture of the outcome, follow up procure ,I would two friends and family I give him a 10.. excellent job on my surgery leaving no scars behind Waiting time for scheduling my surgery just a couple of weeks..
About Dr. Ramasamy Seralathan, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1174533319
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seralathan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seralathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seralathan works at
Dr. Seralathan has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seralathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seralathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seralathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seralathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seralathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.