Dr. Ramasita Pisipati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramasita Pisipati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Sirisha Pharmacy2901 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 708-6756
Joice Samuel MD Pllc4334A White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 231-2300
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. pisipati is one of the greatest doctors in the bronx. She's very patient and thorough. She will listen to your complaints for as long as it takes without rushing you. If anyone says that the waiting time in her office is sometimes long, and just sometimes, then it's true. That's because the entire neighborhood and most of the bronx wants to see Dr. Pisipati. I recommend her highly. Please call and make an appointment.
About Dr. Ramasita Pisipati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992812556
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pisipati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pisipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisipati speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisipati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisipati.
