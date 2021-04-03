Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakshmanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miramar, FL. They completed their residency with Rosalind Franklin Univ. Of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School
Locations
MDLIVE Headquarters3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354Monday11:00am - 5:30pmTuesday11:00am - 5:30pmWednesday11:00am - 5:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday11:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and kind.
About Dr. Ramaswamy Lakshmanan, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1912071465
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin Univ. Of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lakshmanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakshmanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshmanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshmanan.
