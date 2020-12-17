Dr. Ramatia Mahboobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahboobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramatia Mahboobi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramatia Mahboobi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Mahboobi works at
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - Alexandria6355 Walker Ln Ste 507, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 738-4332Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Mahboobi by my GP following a two month lower back problem. Dr. Mahboobi was able to diagnose the problem very quickly which was confirmed following a MRI. His progressive treatments helped resolve my back problem and avoided me having to schedule surgery.
About Dr. Ramatia Mahboobi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1376714873
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Interventional Pain Management
- Cleveland Clinic
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
