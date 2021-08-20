Dr. Ramavathi Nandyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramavathi Nandyala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramavathi Nandyala, MD
Dr. Ramavathi Nandyala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Nandyala's Office Locations
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 756-5091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 964-0554Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Nandyala. My experience with her was an emergency. I was retaining fluids and had to go to ER and ICU. She later performed a heart cath.on me to reveal I had a blocked artery. I have a new cardiologist now that I really have a lot of trust in! Kathleen Odem.
About Dr. Ramavathi Nandyala, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Osmania Medical College
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandyala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandyala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandyala has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nandyala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.