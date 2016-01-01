Dr. Ramazi Datiashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datiashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramazi Datiashvili, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramazi Datiashvili, MD
Dr. Ramazi Datiashvili, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Datiashvili works at
Dr. Datiashvili's Office Locations
Umdnj University Hospital90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramazi Datiashvili, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1952466518
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Datiashvili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datiashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datiashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Datiashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datiashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datiashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datiashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.