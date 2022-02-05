Dr. Tummala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rambabu Tummala, MD
Overview of Dr. Rambabu Tummala, MD
Dr. Rambabu Tummala, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Tummala works at
Dr. Tummala's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Leesburg9832 US Highway 441 Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 753-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tummala is a WONDERFUL doctor. I am new to Cancer and he and his staff were very kind and patient with me. They are highly professional while never leaving kindness and humanity out of the equation. Dr Tummala is amazing with his follow up. He is always at least one step ahead of my needs. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Rambabu Tummala, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1295716645
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South Florida College of Medicine
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp|St Peter's Med Center|University Hospital|University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Guntur Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tummala has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tummala speaks Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.