Dr. Ramchandra Ayyagari, MD
Dr. Ramchandra Ayyagari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Bombay.
Fertility Medical Center3535 San Dimas St Ste 20, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-3266
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I’ve been seeing Dr. Ayyagari for a few months now, he was the 4th OB/GYN and 2nd fertility specialist I’ve seen. He has excellent bedside manner, he’s extremely professional, tons of experience and knowledge, and great with the spouses (my husband thinks he’s the greatest)! He is very thorough and after my first appointment and listening to the issues I was having, he immediately knew what was wrong when no other doctor had been able to figure it out! He was recommended to me by a couple friends who either had been treated by him themselves or had a loved one treated by him and all spoke very highly of him. Dr. Ayyagari completed my surgery for Endometriosis, Pelvic Peritoneal Adhesions, Blocked Fallopian Tubes and Chronic Cervicitis. He said the endometriosis had to have been progressing for 10 years or more! All the pain I had suffered over the years and he was the only doctor to even consider endometriosis as an option, and then he fixed me!
About Dr. Ramchandra Ayyagari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1942230644
Education & Certifications
- University Ill
- Suny
- University Bombay
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Dr. Ayyagari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyagari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayyagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyagari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyagari.
