Dr. Miarrostami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD
Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Miarrostami works at
Dr. Miarrostami's Office Locations
M2 Medical Community Practice PC7124 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-3333
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC1505 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (347) 384-2870Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 802, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (347) 384-2870
- 4 550 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (347) 384-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Miarrostami for 14 years. He is thorough and caring. My entire family now goes to him. The staff is incredible.
About Dr. Rameen Miarrostami, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1497734743
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
