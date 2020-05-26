Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD
Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Pittsburgh MC - Presbyterian U Hosp
Dr. Babu works at
Dr. Babu's Office Locations
Coney Island Hospital2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3440
- 2 530 1st Ave Ste 7W, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7481
Ramesh Pitti Babu, M.d.110 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-6799
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In 1997 I needed spine surgery and was introduces to Dr. Ramesh Babu, at NYU. My surgery went absolutely perfect thanks to him. I never had problems again. He is a Great Neurosurgeon ! He has also great communication skills and bedside skills. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Babu for anybody that needs a Great Neurosurgeon!
About Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1063509768
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh MC - Presbyterian U Hosp
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.