Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD
Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Chandra works at
Dr. Chandra's Office Locations
1
Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine108 Elden St Ste 15, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-8127
2
Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine8230 Boone Blvd Ste 200, Tysons, VA 22182 Directions (571) 470-8173
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandra is a great doctor. I had 2 surgeries done him and he did a wonderful. I am a retired professional soccer player and thanks to Dr. Chandra I am still able to play soccer.
About Dr. Ramesh Chandra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932167012
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Hospital|Gandhi Hospital|Perth Amboy General Hospital|Perth Amboy General Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Chandra works at
