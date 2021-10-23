See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD

Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hartford, NY. 

Dr. Cherukuri II works at Dr Joseph I Raj in New Hartford, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherukuri II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Joseph I Raj
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1645
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri II, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952668543
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

